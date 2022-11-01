Opening delayed for newest Shelby County Clerk’s Office branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Harris and his administration faced an Oct. 31 deadline from the Shelby County Commission to get the Riverdale clerk’s office branch open for business, but Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert had to put the brakes on that.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the opening of a new branch of the Shelby County Clerk’s Office Monday, saying it will help reduce wait times at other branches.

The mayor took to Twitter and said the Riverdale location in the southeastern part of the county is “operational,” after Shelby County Government announced the location was “ready.”

Harris’ second in command, Shelby County Chief Administrative Officer Harold Collins, told commissioners during their Monday meeting, “I wanted to pass you keys to the building so that you’ll know the office is occupied and the clerk is ready to start servicing the citizens of Shelby County.”

But Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said in response, not so fast.

In video Action News 5 recorded Monday afternoon, the new clerk’s office at 3785 Riverdale Road was clearly not open for business.

Clerk Halbert informed commissioners of the reasons why: “With driver’s licenses, we are required to have Homeland Security in and they will do their own cabling for IT services. It’s critical the proper security is in place.”

Clerk Halbert said the building, which used to be a bank, also needs bulletproof glass, a safe, and the state of Tennessee must sign off on the office before it starts serving clients.

The new location will be convenient for residents in that part of the county. It will even offer drive-thru service.

After months of citizens complaining about the long lines and inconsistent service at multiple locations of the clerk’s office, with lines made worse by the release of new Tennessee license plates this year, Mayor Harris and his staff stepped up to help furnish and finish out the Riverdale branch.

“It was our understanding that the office should be ready to operate on or before today,” said Shelby County COO Harold Collins.

Clerk Halbert thanked the administration for the assistance, but said the wait will be a little longer.

”We are going to immediately notify you all when we are ready, or even close to being ready. And that should be no later than the end of the month, first of December,” Halbert said.

Halbert also said upgrades need to be done at other clerk’s office locations so that they comply with ADA standards.

No timeline or budget for those projects was made available yet.

