Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New research points to smell loss as a potential indicator of Parkinson’s disease

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is so much being done to better understand, identify, and treat Parkinson’s Disease and the field is close than ever to preventing the disease all together.

Dr. Rachel Dolhun, senior vice president of medical communications at the Michael J. Fox Foundation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk talk about the current state of Parkinson’s disease and key indicators to look out for.

Dr. Dolhun also shared more about a new study helping to change how patients, families, doctors, and scientist think about brain disease.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Warren Smith, 50.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Peter Vaca charged in deadly East Memphis shooting
Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis

Latest News

New research points to smell Loss as a potential indicator of Parkinson's disease
Suspects from Henry Avenue homicide
$10K award available for information about August murder case
Dad shares how Halloween & daughter’s cancer diagnosis changed his perspective on life
Dad shares how Halloween & daughter’s cancer diagnosis changed his perspective on life
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin