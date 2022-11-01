New research points to smell loss as a potential indicator of Parkinson’s disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is so much being done to better understand, identify, and treat Parkinson’s Disease and the field is close than ever to preventing the disease all together.

Dr. Rachel Dolhun, senior vice president of medical communications at the Michael J. Fox Foundation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk talk about the current state of Parkinson’s disease and key indicators to look out for.

Dr. Dolhun also shared more about a new study helping to change how patients, families, doctors, and scientist think about brain disease.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

