MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19.

Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue.

MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the same suspect is also believed to be responsible for burglaries at Playita Mexican Restaurant on Macon Road and the Grand Fresh Market on Summer Avenue on the same night.

A Dodge Challenger with racing stripes was parked outside the business, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 528-CASH.

