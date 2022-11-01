Holiday Food Drive
Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar

A mountain lion surprised Wyoming homeowners after she was found in their window cellar. (SOURCE: KGWN)
By Layla Martinez
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGWN) – Animal encounters are not uncommon in Wyoming, but some can certainly be scarier than others.

On Wednesday morning, homeowners in Cheyenne had a wake-up call of a lifetime. Jennifer and Vince Belmont said they had a mountain lion jump their fence and make her way into their window cellar.

“Had I gone out there when she was out there, I don’t know if the story would be the same,” Jennifer Belmont said.

Alarmed at the sight of the animal, the two made their way back into their home and called the Department of Game and Fish to get the lion out safely.

“I almost had a heart attack but she came to the right house to get relocated,” Jennifer Belmont said. “I am not sure if any of our neighbors would have done the same.”

Fortunately, the lion posed no immediate threat to the family, and authorities are working to get the big cat relocated.

“It shows Wyoming at its finest,” Vince Belmont said. “It can be dangerous but at the same time we have good personnel here to take care of everything.”

Copyright 2022 KGWN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

