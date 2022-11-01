More clouds this afternoon & rising temperatures for next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although we will see some sunshine this morning, clouds will build back in this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will still climb to the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will see more sunshine tomorrow and high temperatures returning to the upper 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm each day, so highs will be around 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny and dry for the rest of the work week.

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive over the weekend, which will bring rain both Saturday and Sunday. Some of the heaviest rain will be on Saturday afternoon. The front will briefly stall over west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

