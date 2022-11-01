Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

More clouds this afternoon & rising temperatures for next few days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although we will see some sunshine this morning, clouds will build back in this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will still climb to the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will see more sunshine tomorrow and high temperatures returning to the upper 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm each day, so highs will be around 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny and dry for the rest of the work week.

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive over the weekend, which will bring rain both Saturday and Sunday. Some of the heaviest rain will be on Saturday afternoon. The front will briefly stall over west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Warren Smith, 50.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
Peter Vaca charged in deadly East Memphis shooting
Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm week ahead and another rainy weekend to come
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 31, 2022
et
Monday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 31, 2022
Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.
Breakdown: Why scientists now say rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink