Mid-South homeowners capture the spirit of Halloween with eye-catching decorations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many Mid-Southerners who got out to enjoy Halloween were treated Monday night. When it came to decorations, some folks went above and beyond!

Halloween means costumes, candy, and treats galore but for some, it’s all about the decorations and the frights!

“I grew up in this house,” said Mary Townsend-Gervis. “This is my sister, as you can tell. She resembles me so well. We’ve been celebrating since we were children trick-or-treating in this area.”

Celebrating Halloween is a tradition for Townsend-Gervis and her family in Central Gardens, who make treats for visitors and set up a yard display that’s sure to give visitors a scare each year.

Take a drive down Peabody and you can’t miss Mark Lambert, Jonathan Leonard, and Caleb Simmons’ home.

It took them several days to build a disco skeleton display that’ll tickle your funny bone.

“Some holidays are for kids,” said Lambert. “Some holidays are for adults. Halloween is for everybody. Everybody gets dressed up. Everybody likes to get a little bit scared every once in a while.”

Only a few streets away, Camille and Samuel McElroy’s “Fun House” will turn your frown upside down.

“It’s so much fun to watch all of her neighbors come out and other people come out,” said Camille McElroy. “We’ve had other people come to do for photo shoots in front of our house. All hours of the day and I which is interesting.”

Across state lines in Mississippi, a crowd of Hernando trick-or-treaters gathered by the hundreds to see Elle and Devin Northip’s showstopping Jurassic Park-themed Halloween show.

“We do something crazy for Halloween every year,” said Devin Northip. “We always spend a lot of money. Let’s get some ROI on this. Let’s start a new company, so we decided to do a live dinosaur appearance company named HernanDinos with our first dinosaur, Bleu, so for Halloween of course, we had to set up a Jurassic Park-type scenario.”

For these Mid-Southerners, decorations are a large part of the holiday, but seeing the smiles and joy on their neighbors’ faces is the biggest treat of all.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.