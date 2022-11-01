Memphis Zoo raising funds to upgrade zoo hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is a staple for tourism, but what everyday visitors don’t always see is the zoo hospital.

“The hospital, the veterinary program at the hospital at the Memphis Zoo is important to us and can contribute to our conservation efforts” Memphis Zoo President Matt Thompson said.

During a Tuesday press conference, Thompson announced the zoo is rolling out a campaign to raise $1.5 million to upgrade the hospital with better equipment.

Built in 1998, the 11,500 square-foot animal hospital serves as a home base for everything from check-ups and evaluations to major surgery. Senior Veterinarian, Dr. Felicia Knightly, described some of the current equipment as antiquated.

“You want to provide the absolute best care you can for each and every animal no matter how big or small,” Knightly said. “It would be amazing to do that. And it’s not just a high-ticket item like a CT, it’s also in our other equipment, which you can only imagine after 25 years is you know, ready for a history museum.”

As of November 1, The Memphis Zoo is halfway to its goal of $1.5 million thanks to a generous donation from late Billy Dunavant. His wife Tommie Dunavant says Billy’s love for monkeys sparked his interest in the Memphis Zoo.

“My heart is very happy about this one,” Dunavant said. “I just know it’s the right use of the money. And I totally agree with everything they say. If we don’t have the proper medical care, we don’t have a zoo. Because we have to keep our animals healthy. Memphis Zoo President Matt Thompson said right now they are sitting at $895,000 raised thanks to the donation.”

As the Memphis Zoo approaches the 25th anniversary of the zoo hospital, the goal is to make much needed equipment upgrades; from surgical instruments and portable monitors to major equipment such as CT scanner, ultrasound and x-ray machines.

