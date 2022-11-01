Jazz rout Grizzlies 121-105, improve to 4-0 at home

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have lost their second consecutive game to the Utah Jazz Monday night.

Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Malik Beasley scored a season-high 18 points off the bench for the Jazz. Mike Conley and Collin Sexton added 15 apiece.

Utah made 19 3-pointers to earn its second win over Memphis in three days.

Ja Morant had 37 points to pace the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks added 19 points and Tyus Jones chipped in 12.

Memphis shot 6 of 26 from 3-point range.

Grizzlies starting guard Desmond Bane sat out the game because of a sore ankle.