Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Halloween night shooting victims discharged from hospital; Cordova neighbors react to incident

By Parker King
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than 24 hours after an armed robbery in Cordova resulted in two people taken to Regional One, one in critical condition, those two victims were discharged from the hospital.

One of the victims, 43-year-old William Woods, said over the phone he and the other victim were released just before noon Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at and around their home on Carlton Ridge Dr., it was a quiet sight.

Neighbors recalled to us the enclosure of blue lights from first responders surrounding the home just the night before.

“Surprising... very surprising,” one neighbor said on the basis of anonymity.

This neighbor who lives just a few houses down said he didn’t hear any shots, but like others who told us off-camera, recalled the sight of first responders.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirms to us that the two armed suspects were dressed in Halloween costumes.

Woods also confirmed this.

The neighbor we spoke with said this would have been a red flag for him, as trick-or-treaters are rare in this part of Cordova.

“We didn’t even have any children knock on our door yesterday for Halloween,” the neighbor said. “I talked to my neighbor this morning, and it was the same thing with him. We had no children knock on our door.”

According to the report provided by SCSO, the suspects robbed Woods and the two other robbery victims, 39-year-old Kimberly Mays and 20-year-old Eriana Mattison, of cash, a purse, a necklace, and a phone.

There was no report narrative provided by SCSO to give us any additional insight as to how the crime played out.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Warren Smith, 50.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
Peter Vaca charged in deadly East Memphis shooting
Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis

Latest News

City council approves new MLGW CEO
City council approves new MLGW CEO
The zoo's hospital workers have to use equipment described as antiquated.
Memphis Zoo raising funds to upgrade zoo hospital
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 1, 2022
wmc
Halloween night shooting victims discharged from hospital; Cordova neighbors react to inci