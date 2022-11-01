Halloween night shooting victims discharged from hospital; Cordova neighbors react to incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than 24 hours after an armed robbery in Cordova resulted in two people taken to Regional One, one in critical condition, those two victims were discharged from the hospital.

One of the victims, 43-year-old William Woods, said over the phone he and the other victim were released just before noon Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at and around their home on Carlton Ridge Dr., it was a quiet sight.

Neighbors recalled to us the enclosure of blue lights from first responders surrounding the home just the night before.

“Surprising... very surprising,” one neighbor said on the basis of anonymity.

This neighbor who lives just a few houses down said he didn’t hear any shots, but like others who told us off-camera, recalled the sight of first responders.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirms to us that the two armed suspects were dressed in Halloween costumes.

Woods also confirmed this.

The neighbor we spoke with said this would have been a red flag for him, as trick-or-treaters are rare in this part of Cordova.

“We didn’t even have any children knock on our door yesterday for Halloween,” the neighbor said. “I talked to my neighbor this morning, and it was the same thing with him. We had no children knock on our door.”

According to the report provided by SCSO, the suspects robbed Woods and the two other robbery victims, 39-year-old Kimberly Mays and 20-year-old Eriana Mattison, of cash, a purse, a necklace, and a phone.

There was no report narrative provided by SCSO to give us any additional insight as to how the crime played out.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

