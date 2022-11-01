Holiday Food Drive
Gun found in baby’s crib during Dyersburg drug bust

(Dyersburg Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A special operation by the Dyersburg Police Department has resulted in the seizure of drugs and multiple weapons, including one handgun found inside a baby’s crib, police say.

On Friday, Oct. 28, Dyersburg Police Street Crimes Unit and the Patrol Division were joined by members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a special operation to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on wanted suspects in the city with an emphasis on high-crime areas.

During the operation, officers conducted 15 searches of homes, eight warrant arrests, and issued 19 new warrants on suspects.

One property search at Green Tree Apartments resulted in the seizure of 351 suspected Oxycodone pills, 31 grams of suspected marijuana, six handguns with extended capacity ammunition clips, 120 rounds of ammunition, and one handgun that was found under the mattress of a baby’s crib.

Officers found six people in the apartment, with several of them wanted in Dyersburg City Court and Dyer County Court.

Additional charges will be filed against the suspects as the investigation proceeds.

