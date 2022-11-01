Former employee accused of forging checks from 2 Memphis funeral homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former employee of a Memphis funeral home has been arrested after police say he forged checks from that business along with another funeral home over 12 miles away.

Mario Anderson, 32, is charged with theft of property valued between $60,000 to $250,000 and forgery of between $60,000 to $250,000.

Police say that a number of handwritten checks were discovered in May while employees reconciled the books at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Southwest Memphis, where Anderson worked.

An employee told police that the check issuing process had been computerized and handwritten checks were uncommon at the funeral home.

Police later contacted an employee of Serenity Funeral Home near Bartlett, who provided copies of the forged checks to Anderson that were located during the internal investigation.

There were also handwritten checks to a different person who were endorsed to Anderson and mobile deposited into a bank account. The employee told police that these checks weren’t authorized to be written to either person.

It was later discovered that the bank account belonged to Anderson.

The affidavit says a total of $166,000 was stolen in forged checks from Serenity Funeral Home.

Police recovered surveillance video that showed Anderson cashing the checks at a Southwest Memphis liquor store.

Anderson was arrested and charged on Halloween day. He is free on a $15,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

