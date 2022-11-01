Holiday Food Drive
Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for assaulting federal officer

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Chief U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced a man to 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Bobby Claybrook was sentenced on Oct. 28, 2022, to 480 months in jail with five years of probation after release.

Claybrook was wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department for attempted second-degree homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Aug. 2020.

Three months later, agents found Claybrook in a duplex in Jackson, Tenn.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, before the team stepped on the porch to knock, Claybrook began shooting at the agents through a small window. Two officers were shot, including one shot in his arm and leg. They both survived.

Jackson Police Department SWAT came to assist the officers. JPD SWAT negotiated the surrender of Claybrook after a lengthy standoff.

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Gun found in baby's crib during Dyersburg drug bust
