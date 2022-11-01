Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for assaulting federal officer

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Chief U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced a man to 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Bobby Claybrook was sentenced on Oct. 28, 2022, to 480 months in jail with five years of probation after release.

Claybrook was wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department for attempted second-degree homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Aug. 2020.

Three months later, agents found Claybrook in a duplex in Jackson, Tenn.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, before the team stepped on the porch to knock, Claybrook began shooting at the agents through a small window. Two officers were shot, including one shot in his arm and leg. They both survived.

Jackson Police Department SWAT came to assist the officers. JPD SWAT negotiated the surrender of Claybrook after a lengthy standoff.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.