Deputies search for suspects after Cordova residents shot in Halloween night robbery

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - As Shelby County families wrap up trick or treating for the night, two Cordova residents are at Regional One Hospital after being shot during a robbery, deputies say.

Shelby County deputies say the robbery and shooting took place at 8:30 p.m.

A man is in critical condition and a woman is in non-critical condition, deputies say.

Deputies are still searching for the two suspects on Carlton Ridge Drive who they say are armed with semi-automatic weapons.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.