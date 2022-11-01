Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Deputies search for suspects after Cordova residents shot in Halloween night robbery

The scene on Carlton Ridge Drive.
The scene on Carlton Ridge Drive.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - As Shelby County families wrap up trick or treating for the night, two Cordova residents are at Regional One Hospital after being shot during a robbery, deputies say.

Shelby County deputies say the robbery and shooting took place at 8:30 p.m.

A man is in critical condition and a woman is in non-critical condition, deputies say.

Deputies are still searching for the two suspects on Carlton Ridge Drive who they say are armed with semi-automatic weapons.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Warren Smith, 50.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
The scene of the crash on East Shelby Drive.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Shelby Drive
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Latest News

17-year-old dead, 3-year-old injured after shooting near downtown Memphis, police say
17-year-old dead, 3-year-old injured after shooting near downtown Memphis, police say
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Katherine Harris
Woman sentenced 20 years for running over DeSoto Co. deputy, causing him to lose leg