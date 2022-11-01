Deputies search for suspects after Cordova residents shot in Halloween night robbery
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - As Shelby County families wrap up trick or treating for the night, two Cordova residents are at Regional One Hospital after being shot during a robbery, deputies say.
Shelby County deputies say the robbery and shooting took place at 8:30 p.m.
A man is in critical condition and a woman is in non-critical condition, deputies say.
Deputies are still searching for the two suspects on Carlton Ridge Drive who they say are armed with semi-automatic weapons.
This is an ongoing investigation.
