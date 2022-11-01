Holiday Food Drive
Dad shares how Halloween & daughter’s cancer diagnosis changed his perspective on life

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kiara and her siblings love the Halloween, everything from planning out each year’s costumes to gathering candy within their neighborhood with each other.

But in 2014, Halloween was an extremely uncertain time for the family.

As they did their usual trick-or-treating, Kiara was having trouble keeping her balance.

After a few tests, they learned that six-year-old Kiara had brain cancer.

Kiara’s dad Jeremiah Grindrod joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share more about their journey that eventually led them to St. Jude in Memphis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

