Clouds through tonight with sun the rest of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mostly cloudy sky will continue through the afternoon A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will still climb to the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 50s. Winds will be light. A little patchy fog can’t be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns in full tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s with a clear sky tomorrow night.

LATE WEEK: Highs will be around 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday. It will remain sunny and dry. Lows will be in the 50s each morning.

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive Saturday with a line of showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Severe threat looks low at this time, but that could change as we get closer to the weekend. The front will briefly stall over west Tennessee and north Mississippi on Sunday with lingering clouds and a passing shower. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

