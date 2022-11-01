City council approves new MLGW CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council voted to approve new Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen.

The council passed the vote 12-1, with only Chairman Martavius Jones voting against McGowen.

McGowen was selected by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to replace the outgoing JT Young, who resigned last month.

Some council members originally opposed the selection, calling for a nationwide search for the next leader of MLGW. Instead, it will be McGowen’s position.

McGowen spoke to city council directly in committee about why he wants to be the next CEO. He says he hopes to tackle reliability issues within the next year, tree trimming and installing LED lighting to dark and dense areas around the county and wants to add more staff.

“My number one priority is to make sure that we earn our customers business each and every day,” McGowen said. “That comes with a lot of requirements. I have to be sensitive of their needs. I have to make sure I have the capacity to serve their needs. I can’t just create it out of thin air. I actually have to have the resources to do that. We’re going to be very deliberate about how we make improvements.”

McGowen is the fourth city employee to be appointed to MLGW CEO. His salary will be $320,000, the same as Young’s before his resignation.

Strickland expects McGowen to assume his new role in 15 to 30 days, or around December 1.

