Broadband expansion project expected to be completed by Sept. 2023

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi continues its work to expand broadband across the state through its newly created Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility.

The state has several projects underway to expand broadband including a project bringing broadband to 10 underserved counties including Coahoma County.

Uplink Coahoma is a $4.8 million project that is expected to be completed by September 2023.

“You’ve heard me say this in the past and I will continue to say it. 200 years ago people moved to where there were waterways. One hundred years ago people moved to where there are train tracks. This day people move to where there is connectivity,” said Tate Reeves, Mississippi Governor.

The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility is planning community engagement meetings to get input from the public about future and current projects in the state.

