Bottom Line: Gas range health risk

By Consumer Reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Gas or electric? Given the choice, many professional chefs and home cooks choose gas cooktops. But that choice could come with some health risks. New research from Consumer Reports reveals that gas ranges can have a big downside.

Gas stoves are instantly satisfying. With just a switch of a knob, you get heat and you see a flame. But what you can’t see might actually harm you.

Consumer Reports conducted a series of emissions tests on gas ranges and found levels of nitrogen oxides at more than double the standard for outdoor air set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Nitrogen oxides are pollutants more typically associated with outdoor sources like power plants and cars and trucks. But new studies suggest that gas ranges can actually produce these emissions inside your home.

The gasses can worsen asthma and other lung diseases and may increase the risk of asthma in children.

These gases are more potent as far as an acute toxicity and are more likely to cause problems even in the short time frame that people typically take while preparing a meal.

So what can you do if you own a gas range? CR says to provide as much ventilation as possible. A range hood is your best bet. Turn it on every time you’re cooking. And if you don’t have a range hood, open the windows and doors and use a fan to help the gasses dissipate.

If you’re shopping for a new range, you definitely want to consider electric or induction models. These aren’t the electric ranges you remember, and many pro chefs are even using induction models. They’re about twice as efficient as gas ranges without any harmful emissions.

The Frigidaire Gallery GCRI3058AF Range for $1,160 costs thousands less than other recommended induction ranges in CR’s tests. It offers excellent cooktop performance and is also very good for baking.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

