Big warm up ahead of another rainy weekend pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow that drove clouds into the Mid-South today will bring warmer air for the rest of the week along with the return of sunshine. This will be followed by a cold front that will move in this weekend bringing clouds and rain back along with rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light to calm wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
