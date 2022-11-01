Holiday Food Drive
Action News 5′s Holiday Food Bank kicks off to benefit Mid-South Food Bank

(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November 1 marks the beginning of the annual Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank.

The food bank your needs help making sure families in need get enough food this holiday season.

Each year, the Mid-South steps up to help families in need, and we’re hoping 2022 is no different.

Each $10 donation provides families with 30 meals.

Click here to donate or scan the QR code below.

The food drive lasts throughout the month of November.

Holiday Food Drive QR Code
Holiday Food Drive QR Code(Action News 5)

