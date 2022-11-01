Holiday Food Drive
2 teens charged in Raleigh car theft

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen Monday morning in Raleigh.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle theft around 10:45 a.m. where the victim said he noticed his 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Beverly Hill Street.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Crump Station Task Force officers noticed an Elantra in the area of Shannon Avenue and Boxwood Drive. The rear window of the vehicle was broken, according to MPD.

MPD says officers ran the license plate which matched the vehicle that was reported stolen.

The 15-year-old driver is accused of driving into the grass in an attempt to get to Davis Street. Then he and the 12-year-old girl ran from the vehicle and were eventually taken into custody.

MPD says the 15-year-old is charged with theft of property and evading arrest on foot. The 12-year-old is charged with joyriding, truancy and evading arrest on foot.

