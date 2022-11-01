Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

$10K award available for information about August murder case

Suspects from Henry Avenue homicide
Suspects from Henry Avenue homicide(Memphis Police Department -- CrimeStoppers)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for the suspects involved in an August murder caught on video is ongoing and now the victim’s family and CrimeStoppers are offering up a $10,000 award for information.

The suspects responsible for the death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal on Aug. 28 are still on the run.

Clarence Teal murdered on Henry Avenue
Clarence Teal murdered on Henry Avenue(Memphis Police Department -- CrimeStoppers)

Surveillance video released on Oct. 23 captured the moment three hooded men in black clothing pulled up next to Teal on Henry Avenue in a dark gray Infiniti.

One of the suspects was driving and the other two were holding automatic weapons. After a brief struggle, Teal was shot several times.

He was found lying on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds by a patrolman. Teal was then rushed to the hospital where he died, according to investigators.

Teal’s family is offering $8,000 along with CrimeStoppers’s $2,000 to anyone who can offer any information that will lead to an arrest.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report anonymous tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Warren Smith, 50.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
Peter Vaca charged in deadly East Memphis shooting
Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis police
2 teens charged in Raleigh car theft
Action News 5′s Holiday Food Bank kicks off to benefit Mid-South Food Bank
Catherine Daniels -- indicted for abuse of a vulnerable adult
West Memphis woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult