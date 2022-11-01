$10K award available for information about August murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for the suspects involved in an August murder caught on video is ongoing and now the victim’s family and CrimeStoppers are offering up a $10,000 award for information.
The suspects responsible for the death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal on Aug. 28 are still on the run.
Surveillance video released on Oct. 23 captured the moment three hooded men in black clothing pulled up next to Teal on Henry Avenue in a dark gray Infiniti.
One of the suspects was driving and the other two were holding automatic weapons. After a brief struggle, Teal was shot several times.
He was found lying on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds by a patrolman. Teal was then rushed to the hospital where he died, according to investigators.
Teal’s family is offering $8,000 along with CrimeStoppers’s $2,000 to anyone who can offer any information that will lead to an arrest.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report anonymous tips.
