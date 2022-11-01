$10K award available for information about August murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for the suspects involved in an August murder caught on video is ongoing and now the victim’s family and CrimeStoppers are offering up a $10,000 award for information.

The suspects responsible for the death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal on Aug. 28 are still on the run.

Clarence Teal murdered on Henry Avenue (Memphis Police Department -- CrimeStoppers)

Surveillance video released on Oct. 23 captured the moment three hooded men in black clothing pulled up next to Teal on Henry Avenue in a dark gray Infiniti.

One of the suspects was driving and the other two were holding automatic weapons. After a brief struggle, Teal was shot several times.

He was found lying on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds by a patrolman. Teal was then rushed to the hospital where he died, according to investigators.

Teal’s family is offering $8,000 along with CrimeStoppers’s $2,000 to anyone who can offer any information that will lead to an arrest.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report anonymous tips.

