Your First Alert to a warm week ahead and another rainy weekend to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry pattern and southerly flow will push temperatures well above average this week. This will occur ahead of a weekend cold front that will bring more rain for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds with a light South wind and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and overnight lows near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

