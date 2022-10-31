Advertise with Us
Woman sentenced 20 years for running over DeSoto Co. deputy, causing him to lose leg

Katherine Harris
Katherine Harris(DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she hit a DeSoto County deputy with her car in 2021 while he was helping a stranded driver on the side of the highway.

Deputy Austin Eldridge was critically injured in the crash. Eldridge returned to work in September 2021, but only after losing a leg from the accident.

In February 2021, 37-year-old Katherine Harris was charged with a DUI involving death or serious bodily harm.

Harris was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 31. She will be eligible for parole after she’s served 10 years.

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
