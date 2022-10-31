Woman sentenced 20 years for running over DeSoto Co. deputy, causing him to lose leg

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she hit a DeSoto County deputy with her car in 2021 while he was helping a stranded driver on the side of the highway.

Deputy Austin Eldridge was critically injured in the crash. Eldridge returned to work in September 2021, but only after losing a leg from the accident.

In February 2021, 37-year-old Katherine Harris was charged with a DUI involving death or serious bodily harm.

Harris was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 31. She will be eligible for parole after she’s served 10 years.

