TennCare fraud investigation leads to arrest of Memphis caregiver

Anjellica Dennis, 26.(TBI)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former caregiver accused of falsely charging TennCare for services she did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In June, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare recipient.

During the investigation, it was determined that 26-year-old Anjellica Dennis was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets.

Between July 2020 and August 2021, on numerous occasions, it was determined Dennis submitted claims that she provided in-home care when her client was hospitalized and after the client was deceased.

On Oct. 20, agents secured an arrest warrant for Dennis.

On Monday, Oct. 31, she surrendered to the Memphis Police Department and was booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility on a count of TennCare fraud.

She was released on her own recognizance.

