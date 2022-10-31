Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one person and leaving three others injured after a shooting in East Memphis over the weekend is in police custody.

Memphis Police Department says Peter Vaca is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Park Avenue around 2:13 a.m. Sunday.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene and the three other victims were all listed as critical. They arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, according to MPD.

Vaca’s bond is currently set at $500,000.

