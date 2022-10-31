Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis

Peter Vaca charged in deadly East Memphis shooting
Peter Vaca charged in deadly East Memphis shooting(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one person and leaving three others injured after a shooting in East Memphis over the weekend is in police custody.

Memphis Police Department says Peter Vaca is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Park Avenue around 2:13 a.m. Sunday.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene and the three other victims were all listed as critical. They arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, according to MPD.

Vaca’s bond is currently set at $500,000.

