Study finds more than a quarter of second-career nurses are over 40

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nationwide nursing shortage is expected to surpass 50,000 by 2025.

A study by the American Nurses Association found more than a quarter of second-career nurses are over 40.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke Audrey Mills and Cary Hamilton at the digital desk to about what lead them to transition into a second career in nursing at St. Francis Bartlett.

Audrey was a former zookeeper, while Cary previously worked as a service manager at a local car dealer. Both shared how their skills in the first job set them up for success in their second career at a nurse.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

