Study finds more than a quarter of second-career nurses are over 40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nationwide nursing shortage is expected to surpass 50,000 by 2025.

A study by the American Nurses Association found more than a quarter of second-career nurses are over 40.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke Audrey Mills and Cary Hamilton at the digital desk to about what lead them to transition into a second career in nursing at St. Francis Bartlett.

Audrey was a former zookeeper, while Cary previously worked as a service manager at a local car dealer. Both shared how their skills in the first job set them up for success in their second career at a nurse.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.