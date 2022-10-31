Shelby County schools to receive $6.7 million for new electric school buses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen has announced that the Shelby County Board of Education will receive a rebate of up to $6,715,000 to replace 17 existing school buses with clean and zero-emission (ZE) models to reduce harmful emissions from older, dirtier buses.

This is the first round of funding from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program, which was created in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that only Cohen and Congressman Jim Cooper in the Tennessee Congressional delegation supported last year.

The IIJA funding will support nearly $1 billion invested in 389 school districts for approximately 2,500 clean school buses in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement following Monday’s announcement:

“This investment in clean, green school buses is a smart way to meet our climate goals and sends an important message to students and their parents that they can play a part to help advance those goals. I am proud to have supported the IIJA, which is doing so much to modernize our infrastructure and create good-paying jobs.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.