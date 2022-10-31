No TRICKS... the weather will be a TREAT tonight, this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly start to decrease this afternoon, which will help high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s today. The weather will be a treat for Halloween night with dry conditions and temperatures in the lower 60s for trick or treating.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly cloudy. High: 68 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will see more sunshine tomorrow and high temperatures returning to the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday. We will have sunshine and mostly dry conditions through Friday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s all week.

WEEKEND: Clouds will return to the Mid-South along with a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. It will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

