Memphis native Pollard scores three touchdowns in Cowboys win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Melrose High School alum and former Memphis Tiger Tony Pollard had a huge day for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, scoring a career-high three touchdowns as Dallas handled the Chicago Bears 49-29.

Pollard, starting in place of the injured Ezekiel Elliott, took full advantage of his opportunity.

The Memphis native scored an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter, a 7-yard TD in the third quarter, and then saved his best for last with an impressive 54-yard run to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

His 131 rushing yards tied a career-high, and he averaged 9.4 yards per carry.

