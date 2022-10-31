Advertise with Us
Memphis native Pollard scores three touchdowns in Cowboys win

Tony Pollard
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Melrose High School alum and former Memphis Tiger Tony Pollard had a huge day for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, scoring a career-high three touchdowns as Dallas handled the Chicago Bears 49-29.

Pollard, starting in place of the injured Ezekiel Elliott, took full advantage of his opportunity.

The Memphis native scored an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter, a 7-yard TD in the third quarter, and then saved his best for last with an impressive 54-yard run to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

His 131 rushing yards tied a career-high, and he averaged 9.4 yards per carry.

