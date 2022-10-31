Julia Roberts says Martin Luther King Jr. family paid for her birth

In honor of Julia Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress...
In honor of Julia Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress sharing the story with journalist Gayle King, who has no relation to Dr. King.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
(CNN) - Actress Julia Roberts recently revealed Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth.

In honor of Roberts’ 55th birthday on Oct. 28, someone tweeted a clip of the actress sharing the story with journalist Gayle King, who has no relation to the civil rights leaders.

Roberts explained that her parents owned a theater school in Atlanta and Coretta Scott King asked if her children could be part of the school.

She said their children were having a hard time finding a place that would accept them, as it was the time of Jim Crow laws and segregation in the south.

Roberts’ mother told accepted them into the school, thus beginning the friendship between the civil rights leaders and the actress’ parents.

Their friendship eventually led to the Kings paying for Roberts’ birth at a Georgia hospital.

