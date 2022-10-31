Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history

Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss....
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session later this week regarding a $2.5 billion economic development project, the largest in Mississippi history.

Multiple House members earlier confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn sent a message early Monday morning preparing them for the special session.

According to Reeves, this will be the “biggest economic development project in MS history” and that it is “coming to [the] Golden Triangle.”

The project, according to Reeves, will bring 1,000 new jobs with a $93,000 average salary.

The special session will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on East Shelby Drive.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Shelby Drive
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Warren Smith, 50.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

Latest News

The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
Shelby County schools to receive $6.7 million for new electric school buses
Anjellica Dennis, 26.
TennCare fraud investigation leads to arrest of Memphis caregiver
Peter Vaca charged in deadly East Memphis shooting
Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis
City leaders, community convene for prayer summit amid deadly weekend
City leaders, community convene for prayer summit amid deadly weekend