Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Florida boy, 6, missing for 2 months found in Canada

Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two...
Jorge "Jojo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy from Miami, was found unharmed in Canada about two months after he was reported missing.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 6-year-old Florida boy was found unharmed in Canada. His father and grandmother have been arrested in relation to the case.

An Amber Alert was issued after 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales went missing Aug. 27 from his Miami home. Police believed he was abducted by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Morales, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The boy’s father was reportedly in a custody battle with his mother.

The Miami Dade-Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Sunday that Jorge was found in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. He was said to be in “good health and unharmed.”

The boy’s father and grandmother were both arrested by RCMP. They were wanted on felony charges of custodial interference, the U.S. Marshals said.

Investigators say Jorge was found thanks to a tipster, who spotted the boy and his father at Walmart, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Jeffery Cervero, Francisco Montero, Calvin Brisco
3 men arrested after drug, stolen guns bust
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
City leaders, community convene for prayer summit amid deadly weekend
City leaders, community convene for prayer summit amid deadly weekend
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one...
Ky. parents mourn daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan