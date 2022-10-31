Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigations are underway at Building Blocks Academy daycare in East Memphis after a baby was found left alone outside.

On Tuesday morning, Amber Giles said she was at work when she got a phone call from Building Blocks Academy. Her two children attend the daycare on Knight Arnold Road. The daycare informed Giles about an unspecified incident that had occurred.

“They didn’t specify which child it was, exactly what was going on or the type of emergency that it was,” she said.

Giles says the next day, the daycare owner explained that her 10-month-old baby slipped away undetected while two employees were setting out the trash.

“She said within a split second the teacher noticed that Amir was gone and she picked them back up and put them back in the building and that was that,” said Giles.

But according to one witness, that was not the case.

10-month-old Amir
10-month-old Amir(Action News 5)

Giles said a DCS worker confirmed that a Good Samaritan pumping gas nearby spotted the 10-month-old baby outside by himself and called the police.

“I ran over there and notified the lady that was in the room, and she was like ‘Oh my God, oh my God, I didn’t even know this baby was here,’” the witness said.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is aware of the investigation and wrote a statement saying in part :

The Tennessee Department of Human Services will assist law enforcement and other authorities in their investigation of the situation as needed. The [TDHS] Child Care Licensing Team investigates within the parameters of child care licensing rules and regulations, and will take any necessary action as a result.

Meanwhile, Giles said she wants Building Blocks Academy to be held accountable for withholding information.

“I see that this could’ve been really different because it’s a whole lotta stuff going on out here,” Giles said.

She said she was told by staff that the daycare doesn’t have working cameras that recorded the incident.

She has since removed her children from the daycare.

Action News 5 reached out to Building Blocks Academy on two separate occasions to hear their response, but we still have not heard back.

