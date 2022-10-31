Advertise with Us
Dry Halloween & above average temperatures this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s overcast this morning, but clouds will gradually break up and we will see some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s today. The weather will be a treat for Halloween night with dry conditions and temperatures in the lower 60s for trick or treating. Low temperatures will eventually drop to the lower 50s overnight.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly cloudy. High: 69 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will see more sunshine tomorrow and high temperatures returning to the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday. We will have sunshine and mostly dry conditions through Friday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s all week.

NEXT WEEKEND: Some extra clouds will return to the Mid-South along with a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. It will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Artist impression of JPSS-2 in orbit
Breakdown: Why NASA is once again teaming up with NOAA
ET
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 30, 2022 (5 PM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Drier air returning to the Mid-South
