Bluff City Life: Wed., 26 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Celebrating Faith-Based Leaders In The Mid-South
Felicia Christian | Event Organizer of The Bishop’s Ball
Linda Greer | Tennessee & Arkansas Region Medicare Sales Director | Cigna
Highlighting Marginalized Voices & Authors
Jasmine Settle | Owner of Cafe Noir
The Journey To Memphis From Bosnia
Dr. Zak Ozmo | Music & Medicine Initiative
Memphis, Music, & Medicine: The Healing Properties Of Sound
Groundbreaking Trials For Breast Cancer Patients
Richard Gilmore, MD | Breast Oncology Surgeon with the West Cancer Center’s Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center
Life On Campus: A Student’s Perspective
Gracie Mettetal | Sophomore & Student Ambassador at Northwest Mississippi Community College
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
