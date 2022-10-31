Bluff City Life: Wed., 26 October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating Faith-Based Leaders In The Mid-South

Felicia Christian | Event Organizer of The Bishop’s Ball

Linda Greer | Tennessee & Arkansas Region Medicare Sales Director | Cigna

Highlighting Marginalized Voices & Authors

Jasmine Settle | Owner of Cafe Noir

The Journey To Memphis From Bosnia

Dr. Zak Ozmo | Music & Medicine Initiative

Memphis, Music, & Medicine: The Healing Properties Of Sound

Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids

Groundbreaking Trials For Breast Cancer Patients

Richard Gilmore, MD | Breast Oncology Surgeon with the West Cancer Center’s Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center

Life On Campus: A Student’s Perspective

Gracie Mettetal | Sophomore & Student Ambassador at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

