Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Wed., 26 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating Faith-Based Leaders In The Mid-South

Felicia Christian | Event Organizer of The Bishop’s Ball

Linda Greer | Tennessee & Arkansas Region Medicare Sales Director | Cigna

Highlighting Marginalized Voices & Authors

Jasmine Settle | Owner of Cafe Noir

The Journey To Memphis From Bosnia

Dr. Zak Ozmo | Music & Medicine Initiative

Memphis, Music, & Medicine: The Healing Properties Of Sound

Dr. Zak Ozmo | Music & Medicine Initiative

Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids

Groundbreaking Trials For Breast Cancer Patients

Richard Gilmore, MD | Breast Oncology Surgeon with the West Cancer Center’s Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center

Life On Campus: A Student’s Perspective

Gracie Mettetal | Sophomore & Student Ambassador at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on East Shelby Drive.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Shelby Drive
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Warren Smith, 50.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

Latest News

DIY Halloween Costume Ideas
Bluff City Life: Mon., 24 October
Cooking Up Success & Becoming A Celebrity Chef
Bluff City Life: Thu., 20 October
Check It Memphis: Know Your Blood Pressue Numbers
Bluff City Life: Wed., 19 October
Creating A Living Tribute To Those Fighting Cancer
Bluff City Life: Tues., 18 October