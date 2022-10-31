Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 24 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

DIY Halloween Costume Ideas

Ursula Roman | Vice President Of Marketing & Communications at Memphis Goodwill

Pedal & Paint The Streets Pink

Marvin White | Technology Chair at Grind City Cycling

Justin Bailey | Engagement Chair at Grind City Cycling

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Innovative Wellness Treatments For Weight Loss

Estes Folk | Owner of Pro Health Clinic

Sponsored by Farmhouse Branding

Lighten Your Teeth By 7 Shades in 7 Days

Alexa Lee | Lifestyle Consultant | Love Your Teeth

Sponsored by Health Solutions

Culler Beauty: Self-Adjusting Color Foundation

Angie Bruse | Lifestyle Consultant | Culler Beauty

Sponsored by Health Solutions

The Ultimate Storage Solution From ShelfGenie

Cindy Williams | Franchise Owner of SelfGenie of the Mid-South

Sponsored by ShelfGenie

Zulily’s Holiday Toys

Joe Glass | Toy Expert Extraordinaire with Zulily

Sponsored by Zulily

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

