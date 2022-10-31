Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Mon., 17 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Creating A Safe Haven For Homeless Families

Sr. Maureen Griner | Retiring Executive Director of Dorothy Day House

Tracy Burgess | Executive Director Successor of Dorothy Day House

Fresh Baked Pastries To Help Homeless Families Become Independent

Josh Burgess | Owner of Lucy J’s Bakery

Tracy Burgess | Owner of Lucy J’s Bakery

“Wishin To Go Crawfishin”

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

Equipping Communities to Fight Human Trafficking

Rachel Haaga | Executive Director of Restore Corps

Rashidah Gardner | Community Engagement Manager of Restore Corps

Pink Treats For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Megan Mottley | Owner of Goodness Gracious Cookies

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Upcoming Concert Series At Germantown Performing Arts Center

Paul Chandler | Executive Director of Germantown Performing Arts Center

Evidence By Joey Alexander

Joey Alexander

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

