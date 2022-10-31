Advertise with Us
Best Life: Email anxiety help

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Email has become a fundamental and fast way to communicate. A new report shows that the average employee receives close to 180 emails every day and 40% of them are not even opened. For emails that are opened, the reply rate is just 16%. The widespread misuse of email has led to unwanted inbox clutter.

How many emails do you get in a day?

And how many of those are annoying junk emails?

It may be time to clean up your inbox. Studies have found that digital clutter like e-vites, calendar reminders, group emails, and spam can hinder your productivity in the exact same way a messy office does.

To avoid overwhelming your email, apply filters. In Gmail hit the “show search options” icon in the search bar at the top. A filter menu will open immediately that allows you to create a filter with any of these parameters.

Also, delete or archive emails you can’t take action on anymore. A great way to begin changing your relationship with your email is by confronting all those old messages you never replied to but promised you would. Take a deep breath and start from the bottom to the top of your unread emails.

And, for incoming emails, turn them into tasks. One of the most critical habits in maintaining a tidy inbox is to turn emails into actions on your to-do list.

The biggest contributor to email overload is group emails sent to shared inboxes or distribution lists. According to the state of email report, 51% of emails people receive are group emails.

Contributors to this news report include: Adahlia Thomas, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

