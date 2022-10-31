Adult dead, child injured after shooting near downtown Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a child is one of the victims injured in a shooting near downtown Sunday night.

An adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting on Exchange Avenue. The child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

We are waiting for suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 7:58 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Exchange Avenue. Officers located one victim who was pronounced deceased on scene and a second victim was transported critical to LeBonheur. There is no suspect information at this time. pic.twitter.com/dU4pYCznb1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 31, 2022

