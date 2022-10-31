Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Adult dead, child injured after shooting near downtown Memphis, police say

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a child is one of the victims injured in a shooting near downtown Sunday night.

An adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting on Exchange Avenue. The child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

We are waiting for suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash on East Shelby Drive.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Shelby Drive
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL SET AT MEMPHIS FOR OCTOBER 29
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

Latest News

City leaders, community convene for prayer summit amid deadly weekend
City leaders, community convene for prayer summit amid deadly weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 10/31
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels