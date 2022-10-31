Adult dead, child injured after shooting near downtown Memphis, police say
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a child is one of the victims injured in a shooting near downtown Sunday night.
An adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting on Exchange Avenue. The child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
We are waiting for suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.