Woman killed after being struck by car on Shelby Drive

(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed Sunday afternoon after police say she was struck by a vehicle on East Shelby Drive.

At 3:20 p.m., officers made the scene on East Shelby Drive near Ross Road, where the pedestrian was hit.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Authorities have not indicated this was a hit-and-run.

First responders are still on the scene and ask that drivers use caution while traveling through the area.

