Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
$150 development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking
$150 million development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking

Latest News

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability
wmc
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability