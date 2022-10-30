Spotty showers will continue today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today won’t be nearly as rainy, but there will be pockets of light rain and drizzle across the region today.

AVERAGE HIGH: 70

AVERAGE LOW: 49

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or drizzle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will turn southwest at 5-15 mph. Clouds with a stray shower will linger into Sunday night.

HALLOWEEN: It will be mostly cloudy Monday. There is a small chance for a shower during the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. It will be dry in most areas for trick or treating with temperatures falling in the upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will move out Tuesday with highs in the 60s. It will remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

