Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis.

This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29.

While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels.

The latest observation of the Mississippi River Sunday morning is -8.46 feet.

The river is forecast to fall to -8.1 feet by Thursday morning (November 3, 2022).

Mississippi River Stage as of 7 AM CT Sunday, October 30, 2022 (NWS)

The forecast for the week ahead will be mainly dry.

