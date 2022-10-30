Poll party helps Frayser voters make informed decisions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the November eighth election, voting advocates in Shelby County shared the importance of casting your vote.

“Your vote is your power, so don’t be powerless. Come out and vote,” said Ian Randolph, Memphis NAACP, and Shelby County voter alliance.

Saturday morning, representatives from the Shelby County Voter Alliance and Memphis NAACP Chapter visited voters at a Frayser polling location.

“We found that having a poll party at a voting location helps drive up voter participation, so this is our first time out in Frayser,” said Randolph.

The poll party came with information. The November eighth election will elect state representatives, but four sections of the Tennessee Constitution could also be amended.

“The Shelby County Voter Alliance and the NAACP does not support candidates. We do not support parties, but we do support issues. With the constitutional amendments, those are issues, so yes. You saw ‘Vote Yes on 3.’ That’s one of the biggest reasons to show up to vote because the constitutional amendments are going to have impacts on Tennessee for generations to come,” said Randolph.

Municipal elections will also take place this November, with races for Bartlett Mayor, Germantown Mayor, Lakeland Mayor, and several aldermen, school board, and judges races on the ballot for Shelby County voters.

“We need the people in Frayser to show up in the polls and exercise your power so that the people who hold elected office see what’s going on up here in Frayser,” said Randolph.

The general election will take place on November 8th.

Early voting ends next Thursday

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.