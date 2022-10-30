Advertise with Us
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Florida’s capital city that left one dead and eight wounded after “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant.

He says responding police officers chased a suspect into the parking lot of a third business and shot the suspect at least three times before taking him into custody.

Two other suspects were also detained.

Police had extra patrols out Saturday night because of large crowds in town for Florida A&M University’s homecoming and a Florida State home football game.

