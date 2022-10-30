Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis man on the run after 55-year-old woman killed in West Memphis

Lorenzo Allen, 25.
Lorenzo Allen, 25.(West Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Memphis man is wanted by the West Memphis Police Department after a woman was shot and killed outside a home Saturday night.

Detectives have identified 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen of Memphis as the suspect responsible for the shooting death of 55-year-old Donna Christley of West Memphis.

Police say that at 10:54 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting on Wilson Road, where Christley was found shot under a home’s carport. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Allen is wanted by West Memphis police for capital murder, terroristic act, and five counts of aggravated assault.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored jogger outfit with burgundy dreads.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Jeffery Cervero, Francisco Montero, Calvin Brisco
3 men arrested after drug, stolen guns bust
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
The scene at Getwell and Rhodes
Man in critical condition after being shot, carjacked on Getwell Road

Latest News

Automated water meters coming to City of Germantown summer 2024
Germantown to install automated water meters for customers next year
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability
wmc
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability