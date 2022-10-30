Advertise with Us
Memphis 901 FC eliminated by Tampa Bay on stoppage time penalty kick

(YouTube)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The greatest season in the history of Memphis 901 FC comes to an end after a wacky 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

Scoring chances were few and far between throughout the match.

Memphis’ golden chance came in the 93rd minute when Phillip Goodrum was fouled in the box. Aaron Molloy had a chance to be the hero for 901 FC with a penalty kick, but Rowdies’ goalie Philip Breno came up with a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

Just minutes later, Memphis goalie Trey Muse committed a foul in the box that allowed Tampa Bay a penalty kick of their own. Leo Fernandes converted the PK to send the Rowdies to next weekend’s Eastern Conference Final.

2022 was a historic season for Memphis, setting franchise records for wins, points, and goals while also scoring their first-ever postseason victory against Detroit in the first round.

