LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability.

But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.

“We have our neonatal intensive care unit; we also have our cardiovascular intensive care unit. Those areas allow us the flexibility to move patients around when we have the capacity,” said Hysmith.

Last month the hospital said it saw close to 500 RSV cases. Luckily, in October they’ve seen a decline. Doctors grappled with flu-infected children as of Oct. 27.

“Eleven percent of the kids we tested were positive for RSV, of the ones we tested 11% were positive. That’s compared to 37% of the kids we tested for influenza we’re positive,” said Hysmith.

It’s that time of the season when infectious viruses spread Hysmith says the hospital prepares area overflow spaces for children to be treated.

“We’ve done this before; we do this every year. We’re here and we’re ready, we have the space,” said Hysmith.

According to officials at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, you can protect your children as young as six months of age against influenza hospitalizations by getting them vaccinated at their primary care physician or local pharmacy.

