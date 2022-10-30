Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family.

Honey Alexander was married to Lamar Alexander for 53 years and stood by his side as he served two terms as governor of Tennessee, from 1979 to 1987, and was later elected to the U.S. Senate.

“Our dear ‘Honey’ was funny, loving, always caring, unselfish and courageous,” her family said in the statement. “We are so fortunate to have spent our lives with her. We will miss her every day.”

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news.

Maria & I are saddened by the passing of Honey Alexander, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother & First Lady to Tennesseans. Honey devoted her life to serving others & made a profound impact through her work to support children & families. We honor her legacy & pray for her family.

Chuck and I are deeply saddened to hear of Honey Alexander’s passing. She was a great champion for children and families, having led the Healthy Children Initiative as First Lady of Tennessee. We join all Tennesseans in praying for Senator Alexander and his family.

Ann & I are deeply saddened by the passing of Honey Alexander. Honey & Lamar’s relationship was a love story for the ages—a partnership in every sense of the word. Our deepest thoughts & prayers are with Lamar, their children, grandchildren & loved ones. May Honey rest in peace.

Brenda and I are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Honey Alexander. We were honored to know her for many years and were always moved by her dedication to our state, her family, and serving others. Please join us in praying for Lamar Alexander, and all of Honey’s family.

Truly sorry to hear about Honey’s passing. She was a lovely lady, and always gracious in any situation. Kelly and I are praying for Senator Alexander and her family.

Elaine and I are terribly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Honey Alexander. The state of Tennessee and our entire nation are better for the prolific partnership and marvelous love story that began 55 years ago at the Senate staff softball game where Honey and Lamar Alexander first met. Through decades in the political limelight, Honey Alexander modeled grace, charity, and public service. She brought her passion for helping children and families to the Governor’s Mansion in Nashville, the University of Tennessee, the Department of Education, and — to the great good fortune of so many lucky friends — the U.S. Senate. Elaine and I were fortunate to enjoy Honey’s hospitality at Blackberry Farm, where she and Lamar reveled in Tennessee’s natural beauty. I know the entire Senate joins us in praying for our dear friend, Lamar, their children, Leslee, Kathryn, and Will, and the entire Alexander family as they hold tight to cherished memories of Honey in this difficult time.

My deepest condolences to Lamar and the entire Alexander family on the loss of their beloved Honey. While she avoided the limelight whenever possible, she was always quietly working on behalf of the children and families of our state and the nation.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Former First Lady of Tennessee Honey Alexander. She was a great advocate for Tennessee in numerous ways as well as a successful businesswoman. Our prayers are with [Lamar Alexander] and their family.

Sad news. Please pray for the Alexander family.

Honey Alexander was a pillar in Tennessee politics, a wonderful First Lady of our state, advocate for children, and supportive wife to Senator Lamar Alexander. Please join Amy and I in praying for the family in the coming days.

Honey Alexander was the epitome of a resilient woman. She made us all proud to be Tennesseans & served this state with a grace that only she herself could carry. We have lost a true TN treasurer today. We mourn with the Alexander family and pray with them for their loss.

Honey Alexander is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lamar Alexander; three children, Leslee Alexander of Maryville, Kathryn Alexander, of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Will Alexander, of Nashville; nine grandchildren; her brothers Frank Buhler, Jr. and Bruce Buhler; and her sisters Blanche Carter and Jessica Weiland. A fourth child, Drew Alexander of Nashville, died on December 31, 2021.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial be made to the Honey Alexander Center, 2400 Clifton Ave., Nashville, TN 37209.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.