Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news.
FILE - Lamar Alexander, left, and his wife Honey, leave funeral services for Sarah Cannon,...
FILE - Lamar Alexander, left, and his wife Honey, leave funeral services for Sarah Cannon, better known as Minnie Pearl, at Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Tenn. Wednesday, March 6, 1996. The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at her home outside Maryville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)(BETH A. KEISER | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family.

Honey Alexander was married to Lamar Alexander for 53 years and stood by his side as he served two terms as governor of Tennessee, from 1979 to 1987, and was later elected to the U.S. Senate.

“Our dear ‘Honey’ was funny, loving, always caring, unselfish and courageous,” her family said in the statement. “We are so fortunate to have spent our lives with her. We will miss her every day.”

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news.

Honey Alexander is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lamar Alexander; three children, Leslee Alexander of Maryville, Kathryn Alexander, of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Will Alexander, of Nashville; nine grandchildren; her brothers Frank Buhler, Jr. and Bruce Buhler; and her sisters Blanche Carter and Jessica Weiland. A fourth child, Drew Alexander of Nashville, died on December 31, 2021.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial be made to the Honey Alexander Center, 2400 Clifton Ave., Nashville, TN 37209.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of grabbing Le Bonheur nurse
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Jeffery Cervero, Francisco Montero, Calvin Brisco
3 men arrested after drug, stolen guns bust
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country

Latest News

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Warren Smith, 50.
Man charged after police say he stole pumpkins, beer from Kroger
Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters
Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters
Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters
Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters
The scene of the crash on East Shelby Drive.
Woman killed after being struck by car on Shelby Drive